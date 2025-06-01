Paris Hilton has always been a "down-to-earth girl".

Paris Hilton hasn't allowed fame to change her

The 44-year-old star has credited her parents for instilling a "strong work ethic" into her, and Paris believes she's been unaffected by her own fame and success.

Paris - who starred on the reality series 'The Simple Life' between 2003 and 2007 - told HELLO! magazine: "I feel as though I've been the same my whole life. My parents instilled a strong work ethic in me from when I was very young and that has always kept me grounded.

"I remember when the very first 'Simple Life' episode aired, my mom took me aside and told me that my life was about to change forever but that I should never stop being the same down-to-earth girl I am. I've never forgotten that."

Paris has always been very ambitious, and she doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

The reality TV star explained: "I love making entertainment. I love making products. I love being creative and making people happy. That is what I've tried to do my whole career.

"I feel lucky that I've been able to do everything and be successful at it at the same time."

Earlier this year, Paris hailed 'Stars Are Blind' as the "most iconic pop song ever made".

The blonde beauty released the hit single back in 2006 and Paris still sings the song in the shower.

She told Us Weekly: "I was actually just singing it in the shower this morning because it’s the most iconic pop song ever made. My favourite song."

Paris has enjoyed success in various fields, but she's "always" thinking of new ideas.

Paris - who is married to entrepreneur Carter Reum - shared: "I have ADHD so my brain does not stop moving, and I’m always thinking of ideas.

"I’m such a night owl even if I’m trying to go to bed. So it depends. If I have to wake up at like six in the morning for work the next day, I will force myself to go to sleep at 11 or 12. But some nights I just cannot sleep and I love watching TV [even though] my husband goes to bed early."