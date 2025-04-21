Paris Hilton has credited her parents with keeping her grounded after she shot to fame.

Paris Hilton's parents helped her deal with fame

The 44-year-old hotel heiress has opened up about her life in the spotlight - revealing her mother Kathy Hilton gave her some sage advice on the night before her reality show 'The Simple Life' first aired back in 2003 and it helped Paris navigate the tricky world of showbusiness.

Speaking at Los Angeles magazine’s LA Woman Luncheon, Paris explained: "My mom always taught me the importance of giving back.

"I will never forget the night before ‘The Simple Life’ aired my mom told me: ‘Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-earth girl you are and never forget that' ...

"[I keep those words] close to [my] heart ...

“I’ve been in this town a long time. I’ve seen a lot and I’ve seen a lot of fame and things get to people’s heads and that’s something I never want to be like.

"I’m really grateful that I have these amazing parents that raised me to be the woman that I am today."

Paris also credited her grandmother with helping shape her outlook on life, adding: "[They] both just have the biggest hearts and always make me laugh and have the best time. They are both incredible mothers and my role models."

Paris was honoured with the Woman of The Year prize during the glitzy event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday (18.04.25) for her efforts helping those affected by the California wildfires earlier this year.

The socialite lost her home in Malibu in the disaster, but she's been raising money to rebuild other communities shattered by the fires.

Paris recently admitted her two children - Phoenix, two, and 15-month-old London - have struggled with the loss of their home because they don't understand what has happened.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: "Uprooting them from their home is hard for them. Just the act of rushing out of the house. We had to evacuate twice." Paris has been too concerned about the poor air quality in the wake of the blazes to let the children spend as much time outdoors as usual.

She said: "Usually, every day we get a walk in the park and Phoenix keeps asking, 'Why can’t we go outside?'

"We have lots of air purifiers and masks for when we go out and we take precautions to keep them safe."