Paris Jackson is 'terrified' of getting married

The 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe - is set to tie the knot with musician Justin Long but insisted that it is "such a big leap" even though she is sure she is making the "right choice" with it all.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's terrifying, it's terrifying! I don't know, it's a big leap. It's exciting and it's thrilling and it's a big step and I know that I'm making the right choice, which is a good feeling."

The 'hit your knees' singer added that she is in the process of planning her nuptials and is looking at venues and a dress but cannot say much about it right now.

She added: "I just picked a wedding planner, he's super nice. He's absolutely wonderful, we're working on venues and dresses. I can't say [much about the dress]."

Paris has previously been linked to the likes of Cara Delevigne and recently admitted that she always thought she would end up marrying a woman.

She said: "[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick. I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks."

Prior to her relationship with Justin, Paris dated bandmate Gabriel Glenn noted when it all came to an end it had been the "deepest" love she had ever felt.

Speaking on 'Red Table Talk', she explained: "It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced.

'It's definitely closed me off to that, I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself."