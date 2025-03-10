Parker Posey has claimed 'The White Lotus' cast were "always" going to hospital during filming.

Parker Posey stars in the latest season of The White Lotus

The 56-year-old actress fell ill while shooting the drama in Thailand but admitted she wasn't the only one as a number of her co-stars sought medical treatment, and found it to be a very pleasurable experience.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating …

" [People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they’d had the time of their lives. Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn’t a thing.”

Though Parker found shooting the show to be "magical", it was also an "endurance test" because of the heat.

She said: “Filming was such a tidal wave of authentic experience — very exotic and magical and alive, and it really was an endurance test.

"The heat was pretty intense. In my first scene I wore a long-sleeved dress and they needed a hairdryer between takes because the sweat shows through.

"There were all these stories of people seeing snakes. Walton [Goggins] saw a monitor lizard eat a frog. Often I felt, aargh — like Tippi Hedren in 'The Birds'.”

The 'You've Got Mail' actress found Thailand to be a great place to embrace self-care and admitted she's got much better at looking after herself as a result.

She said: “I wasn’t good at all that until now, but now I had all these massages, I got on board with all the supplements I needed, I did sound baths, reiki, Pilates. It felt needed. And the Thai culture is just so wise, it makes you feel, oh, I was so stupid taking this stuff personally.

“It’s all a path and it’s about protecting yourself."

The 'Dazed and Confused' star used to divide her time between an apartment in Manhattan and a country farmhouse in upstate New York but has sold the former property.

She said: “It was too much to carry both. Now I need to put more windows in my kitchen and open it up a bit so I can hop on the counter and look at the birds. I’m obsessed with deVOL kitchens. But I still love the city, I go and stay with friends.”