Patricia Arquette says she had to deal with a 'creepy world' when she was growing up

The 56-year-old actress claimed that the "grossest things" that have happened to her in her life did not occur during her time in Hollywood but instead occurred during her early life in general, but had to learn not to take any of it "personally".

She told The Guardian: "Honestly, the grossest things that have happened to me did not happen in this business. I grew up at a time when the whole world was pretty blatantly creepy.

"[I had to cope with] racy jokes and people commenting on your body, or even brushing past you or touching you in a certain way. I would have gone crazy if I took it all personally. I feel like my whole life was a bit of a booby trap of all of that stuff."

The 'Boyhood' star insisted that she is doing fine these days, even though she reflected that her awareness of her own "beauty" in those days was a risky thing for her.

She said: "My younger life. Now, no. When you’re old, you’re OK. [I considered myself beautiful] and how dangerous it was that others were aware]. My beauty in the world was dangerous for me, and scary.

"Looking certain ways really impacts how my characters are treated in their lives, and how they perceive the world … This is part of how I tell the story of different human beings."

The 'Severance' actress - who has Enzo, 36, with Paul Rossi and 22-year-old Harlow with Thomas Jane - confirmed that she is now single and while she is unsure about politics, she herself is going through a "weird moment" where she is feeling ambivalent about her future.

She said: "My kids are grown up now. I’m not in a relationship. I’m not sure, politically, what’s happening in America. I’m like, where do I want to live? I’m in a weird moment in my life where I don’t know what I want to do."