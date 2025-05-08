Patricia Clarkson has claimed Harvey Weinstein warned her she'd "never work again".

Patricia Clarkson had an 'ugly' clash with Harvey Weinstein

The 65-year-old actress crossed paths with the disgraced producer - who is currently in jail after being found guilty of sex crimes - when he wanted to submit her for a Best Supporting Actress Oscars nomination for her role in Miramax's 2003 film 'The Station Agent' and she disagreed because her part was the lead.

She told Business Insider: “I hate when actors put themselves in false categories. I think that’s something that needs to be addressed by the Academy. Too often it happens.

“When you are supporting, you should be truly a supporting player, and when you’re the lead, you have to step up and go into a harder category. I was the lead in 'Station Agent', so I said, ‘No, Harvey, I’m not going into supporting.'”

Instead, she received a Supporting Actress nod that same year for her work in 'Pieces of April' and things "got ugly" with the producer.

She added: “I’m definitely supporting in that. Katie Holmes is clearly the lead of that film.

“So I went up against Harvey, and he told me I’d never work again. It got very ugly.”

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since 2017 so while Patricia acknowledged her experience was "difficult and terrible", she rarely addresses it because it wasn't as severe as other people's exchanges with the producer.

She said: "This was patter to me, what I went through with Harvey. It was still difficult and terrible what he did to me, but compared to so many women who went through so much more, it was odd to talk about it."

But the veteran actress admitted her decision to play New York Times editor Rebecca Corbett in 2022's 'She Said' - which chronicles the investigation into Weinstein's behaviour - was motivated by her own experience.

She said: “Of course it was a motivation."