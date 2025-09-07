Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are married.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tie the knot

The 31-year-old actor and the model Abby, 28, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho over the weekend, according to DailyMail.com.

Guests included Patrick’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, along with his sister Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt.

Abby’s parents Greg and Laura were also in attendance with Abby’s model sister Baskin.

Patrick and Abby started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2023.

Patrick previously revealed they would have gotten married sooner but their wedding was delayed after he landed a role in TV show The White Lotus, which filmed in Thailand.

He told chat show host Drew Barrymore: “Finally, a year and a half ago we got engaged. And it was our moment; it was this great thing.

“And a few days later, I booked White Lotus, and I was like, 'Abby, I know we're in this high of engagement, and we're gonna get married this year.

“But we're going to have to push it. I got White Lotus, and I'm going to film for the next seven months in Thailand. She was so happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan.”

Patrick also revealed Abby was actually on a date with a friend of his when they first met.

He said: “We met through... She was actually on a date with another friend of mine, and I went to the date.

“Everything was kosher per se. And at first, she blew me off for a while, and then finally we got to go on a date.

“Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming.”