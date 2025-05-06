Patrick Schwarzenegger has made "friends for life" from 'The White Lotus'.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has made 'friends for life' from The White Lotus

The 31-year-old actor - who is the son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger,77, and his ex-wife Maria Shriver - now stars in the hit HBO series as Saxon Ratliff and has made great friends with castmates such as of Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "It's like actually to have friends, like people that you get to call friends for life… It’s great!"

Aimee - who stars as Chelsea in the third person of the hit HBO anthology series - also spoke of her nerves attending the Met Gala for the first time, but calmed down once she knew she would be arriving alongside Patrick.

She said: "I've had a lot of advice from friends. This is the most stressful bit and then once you're in it's fine. But I've not found it that bad, it's just that, me and Patrick were just saying, we're so thirsty, this whole press tour.

"I can't go two minutes without having a sip of water, but it's not as scary as I thought it was going to be.

"Once I knew that I could go in the same car as Patrick, I was good. It is overwhelming because it's the whole of the city and everyone knows like it's happening tonight. It's a bit like 'The Hunger Games', a little bit."

Patrick's appearance at the Met Gala came just days after he revealed his famous dad's favourite part of the whole thing.

He told Parade: "I was surprised at how much he loved it. He thought it was so funny.

"His favourite were the three ladies [Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb]. He thought they were so funny, which I thought was funny, that he thought that they were the best.

"It's always cool to have people watch your work and enjoy the work, and see it and tell you that. And for a show like this, it's just a cool moment, because your friends and your family and everyone is watching it, and obviously rooting for me as Patrick, but also rooting for the character and for the show. And so it just was a cool moment."