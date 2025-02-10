Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed how he knew fiancée Abby Champion was “the one”.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed how he knew fiancée Abby Champion was ‘the one’

The 31-year-old actor son of Arnold Schwarzenegger first met his future wife when they were 21 and 18 respectively, and they have been together for nearly 10 years.

Reflecting on how he knew Abby would be in his future forever, he told People: “I think that when we first met, there was obviously an attraction – physical attraction — and I thought she was the most beautiful girl that I had seen and had met. And (I) was interested in hanging out and going out on dates.

“When we first met, I was 21, she was 18. So you're very different people and humans when you're that age versus now I’m 31, she’s 27.

“Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming.”

Patrick, known for his role in ‘The White Lotus’, also credited their shared personal and professional growth as a key part of their relationship.

He added: “I think one of the best things that we've had is that we've grown a lot together and we've grown our personal relationships, but also our careers together. And it’s been kind of fun to climb that journey as one.”

Patrick also said about his admiration over how Abby moved to Los Angeles alone to pursue a career in modelling: “To see her when I walk down the street on every billboard of Chanel or Celine or Victoria’s Secret, whatever it is, it’s just such a great thing to watch how much she’s grown and how determined she is and how hardworking she is and how she has such a vision for her life.”

The actor recently joined Abby in a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger, and said about their similar values: “I think how much she values family and how similar our core values are and things of that nature made me realise that she was the one.”

The couple, who were first linked in 2015, announced their engagement in December 2023.

They previously told GQ their wedding, initially planned for 2024, had been pushed to 2025 due to Patrick’s filming commitments.