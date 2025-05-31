Patti LuPone has apologised for the insulting comments she made about her fellow Broadway stars.

The 76-year-old actress described 'Hell's Kitchen' star Kecia Lewis as a "b****" whilst claiming multi-Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald was "not a friend" of hers in a recent interview and has now changed the habit of a lifetime by publicly declaring the regret she feels over her words.

On Saturday (31.05.25), she wrote on Instagram: "For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today.

"I am deeply sorry for the words I used during The New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful. I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies."

Patti - who has been a regular face on Broadway since the early 1970s and has also starred in television shows such as 'Glee' and 'Schmigadoon!' - was the subject of an open letter signed by 500 of her fellow performers who condemned her actions.

The letter claimed that Patti's words "constituted harassment" and Broadway League and American Theatre Wing were encouraged to disinvite her from future events, including the Tony Awards.

After reading the letter, she said: "I wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter shared yesterday. From middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don't belong anywhere else. I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.

Patti LuPone."

The letter insisted the remarks are part of a pattern in the theatre industry, which has "a persistent failure to hold people accountable for violent, disrespectful, or harmful behaviour - especially when they are powerful or well-known."

Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart, J. Harrison Ghee and Maleah Joi Moon, as well as stage and screen veterans like Ephraim Sykes, Wendell Pierce, and Jaquel Spivey signed the letter. Musician Courtney Love is also among the signatories.