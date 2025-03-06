Pattie Boyd regrets having Botox

Pattie Boyd has branded her choice to have Botox as “one huge mistake”.

The 80-year-old model and photographer recently went under the knife for the first time while on holiday in Morocco, North Africa, but she has still been left unable to raise her eyebrows and slap some makeup on her face.

She is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "In the excitement of going away, I decided to have some Botox.

"It was one huge mistake.

"One party has followed another, and I still can't raise my eyebrows, let alone apply any make-up.

"It's the most stupid thing I've ever done.

"And what's worse, I did it in a delicious environment and felt miserable about myself.

"Never again."

Despite regretting the cosmetic procedure, which temporarily improves people's looks, the fashion icon - who is the ex-wife of the late Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, and rock and blues singing legend Eric Clapton - she found going out on a drug trip at 80 to be "absolutely freeing and fantastic".

She said: "I went out on a limb to try the Peruvian hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca.

"It was absolutely freeing and fantastic, and reminded me of my heady younger days when we experimented with LSD."

Pattie - whose drug of choice is an age-old plant drink, which contains a psychedelic component that makes it a Class A drug in the UK - added the experience reassured her that she is not scared of anything.

The icon continued: "Though dabbling in hallucinogenic drugs after 60 is pretty disgraceful, it reassured me I was neither rigid nor fearful, like so many oldies.

"After all, it wasn't that different from drinking too much champagne after a party - and why not if I'm having a blast?"

Speaking about her confidence, Pattie said: "Once I found my confidence in myself, I was able to do wonderful experimental things."