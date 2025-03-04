Paul Feig has hailed Blake Lively as an "awesome" person.

Paul Feig has hailed Blake Lively as an 'awesome' person

The 62-year-old director worked with former 'Gossip Girl' actress Blake - who is currently embroiled in a public feud with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni - on 'Another Simple Favor' and spoke highly of the Hollywood star following a recent reunion.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's great, yeah, we went to the 'SNL' 50th together, and she's great. She's awesome. I love her."

Justin, 41, completed filming on the movie in early 2024 and started a press tour in August, and after fans noted Blake, 37, did not participate in interviews with him or attend the film’s premiere.

Blake then filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin – alleging that he and his agents conducted a smear campaign against her.

Her lawsuit against him is set to go to trial in March 2026, following her initial filing in New York Federal Court.

Meanwhile, former 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' star Paul has been married to Laurie Feig since 1994 but when asked if there was any celebrity he would like to dance with at the Academy Awards Vanity Fair after party, admitted it would be 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker Kylie Minogue.

He said: "Other than my wife, hey come here honey, there she is. I don't need another dance partner but if Kylie Minogue shows up I'm always happy to dance with her!"

Laurie quipped: "I'll let him!"