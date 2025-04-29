Paul Rudd suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while starring in a theatre production with Rachel Weisz.

The 56-year-old actor has recalled how audiences were left giggling when he revealed more than he bargained for during a stage play with 'The Mummy' actress.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, Paul said: "I was lying on top of a bed and I was wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and all of a sudden – this had never happened before – I heard the audience laughing.

"And I'm like, what is going on? I realised it's because I was lying on the bed and I had my leg up and my balls were hanging out, which is worse than actually, penis – it's like, just your balls."

The podcast's co-host Will Arnett couldn't hide his amusement at the fact that Rudd's embarrassing moment came during a performance of 'The Shape of Things'.

The 'Ant-Man' star said: "That's exactly right. That was the show."

Arnett joked: "The poster should've been your balls hanging out of your shorts."

Paul has developed a reputation as one of the nicest stars in Hollywood but doesn't believe that there is anything special about the way he conducts himself.

He told WSJ magazine: "You’re asking me about this whole 'nice' thing. I don’t think I’m particularly nice.

"Just try and be polite. Try and respect other people’s time. Show up on time. Don’t be a d*******, and then that’s it."

The 'Death of a Unicorn' star believes that kindness is key in the showbiz industry and lives by the mantra of treating others the way he wants to be treated.

Paul said: "It’s good for your soul."

The actor is set to return as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Avengers: Doomsday' but has been told to keep quiet about his appearance.

Poking fun at the recent leaked information from the US Secretary of Defense, Paul told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "There is nothing I can tell you. They are very secretive. It's important. You know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It's nothing like military secrets or anything.

"This is a major motion picture. It's not like some coordinated attack. It's Marvel, Jimmy."