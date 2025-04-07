Paul Sculfor's kids gave him "purpose" in life after spending years battling addiction issues.

Paul Sculfor has talked about becoming a dad

The 54-year-old model enjoyed a wild life in Hollywood - dating stars including Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz - before he settled down with nutritionist Dr Federica Amati and became father to two daughters, now aged four and seven, and Paul believes the children helped him move forward.

During an appearance on his 'This is Powerful' podcast, Paul explained: "They keep me in check. It's given me a purpose. I wanted to have a family when I was a young man, and then I decided I didn't want to have a family, and I'm really glad I waited.

"My first daughter was born when I was 47 and I'm really grateful for the journey I've had. It allowed me, when I was single, to really work on myself and discover myself and what I need and what works and doesn't work.

"Being a father has actually infused me with real purpose. You don't have time to think about yourself when you've got kids because they're the priority: they need to eat, they need to get up, they need to get dressed for school. To be honest, I find it my saviour."

However, Paul admitted he went through a rough patch after his second daughter was born, adding: "I had a bit of a dark moment. We were in the hospital, we drove her home, and I remember looking out the back window and I held her.

"It was in COVID, the news was rubbish, I wasn't going out, my circle had gone from being in person to online, and I remember holding her looking out the window I apologised to her.

"I had water coming out my eyes, and I said: 'I'm so sorry for bringing you into this world''. And I had this real feel of heavy darkness.

"I was like: 'Whoa, you better snap out of that!'' And I had to really pull myself out of it because it wasn't a safe feeling.

"I phoned a friend and explained to him what happened. We had a conversation and it took me out of it. I remembered: ''You're the dad. Look after them''. And that was it."

Paul kicked his addictions in his 30s after suffering from panic attacks, anxiety and depression, and admits he still leans on a therapist for help whenever he needs a hand.

He added: "Things come up in life. I don't have a therapist all the time, but something's come up that's bothered me so I wanted to see a therapist.

"I still go to the 12-step meetings. I have about 10 guys - we all got sober around the same time within a two-year period - and we've stayed together. We have a history with each other from 2004 that we share.

"So I do that practice, I do mindful practice with my martial art as well. I have those fundamentals."