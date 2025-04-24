Penn Badgley found Michelle Trachtenberg's death "surreal".

Penn Badgley has paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

The 38-year-old actor's former 'Gossip Girl' co-star passed away in February at the age of 39 as a result of complications from diabetes, and though they hadn't seen one another "in over a decade", Penn was still very upset by the news.

He told E! News: “I can't claim to have known her well but it’s surreal. Really surreal, really saddening.”

The 'You' actor - who is expecting twins with wife Domino Kirke and is also dad to James, four, and stepdad to her 16-year-old son Cassius - paid tribute to Michelle's "really pure heart".

He added: “What I remember of her is she was incredibly quick to laugh. She was really joyous. We all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but she had this - I mean, she was mature, but she had this childlike, joyous laugh.”

While this was the first time Penn had spoken about Michelle's passing, a number of 'Gossip Girl' star had previously paid tribute to her shortly after her death.

Taylor Momsen said the tragic news had left her "heart on the floor".

She wrote on Instagram: "In shock… When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends.. she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as f*** and filled with fire. She was simply awesome.

"I’ll miss our late night calls that no one should ever hear but us. She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong.

"I will miss you everyday my love.. I think we truly understood each other and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long.. (sic)"

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman admitted she was "still in shock" but wanted to pay her respects publicly.

She continued: "You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again..

"I hope you’re f****** up heaven for both of us.. I love you so much Michelle, my heart is on the floor.

"I’m still in shock but I needed to honor her, she deserves more than this. I grieve with all her fans around the world, and my heart is with her family and loved ones.

"I have so much to say, but she’s the only one I’d want to say it to, my love to you all xxt (sic)"

And Blake Lively described the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress as a "kind person through and through".

She wrote on Instagram: "This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

"And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details.

"She was a kind person, through and through."