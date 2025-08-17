Pete Davidson feels "so guilty and horrible" that Elsie Hewitt is unable to go through an "ideal" pregnancy.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child

The former Saturday Night Live star and his girlfriend announced last month that they are expecting their first child together but despite their happiness, the 31-year-old comic has admitted he feels bad that the model faces so much scrutiny from the public that impacts on her "beautiful experience".

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, he said: “I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s***.

“Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing.

“She’s a very private person and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience.

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything, but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

Pete admitted he and Elsie “held off as long as we could” before announcing they were expecting a baby.

The Bupkis star recently claimed that his impending fatherhood has given him a new perspective on life.

He told People magazine: “I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’

"I realised I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for."

The King of Staten Island actor is already looking forward to his child enjoying playdates with four-month-old Saga, the daughter of his friend Machine Gun Kelly and his former partner Megan Fox.

He said: "We're going to have awesome play dates. Yeah, that's [going to be] a cool play date."

And Pete has never been more excited for anything than he is for fatherhood.

He said: “I’m stoked. I can’t wait. Let’s go.

“I’m so excited. I’ve never been more excited for anything.”