Pete Davidson thinks social media is "the devil".

Pete Davidson doesn't like social media

The 31-year-old comedian - who famously doesn't have an account on any social media platform - admitted modern society can be "tough" and he can only imagine how much harder the online world can make things because "a lot of innocence is taken away" and a "lot of anxiety is provided".

He told People magazine: "As far as young dudes, I'm having a tough time in today's society and I can't imagine growing up with a device, a phone or a computer that just makes you miserable all day and tricks you into thinking you have to go on it all day.

"I just think social media and the internet in general is the devil — and I just think there's going to be new studies in the next five, 10, 20 years of how it ruined, you know, the future of humans."

While the former 'Saturday Night Live' star knows it can be "scary" and "uncomfortable" for people to put down their phones, he urged them to take the plunge and try to interact more face-to-face.

He said: "I promise you it's so worth it to talk to a human and see that there is goodness in the world."

Despite his seemingly-confident exterior, Pete - whose firefighter father Scott Matthew Davidson died in the New York terrorist attacks in 2001 - insisted that couldn't be further from the case.

He said: "If you guys think I have confidence, I have been fooling everyone.

"It's so difficult to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way. But I had a really s***** childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven."

While Pete admitted to having "fallen into traps" in the past such as trying to "people please" and neglecting to take care of himself, he's now got a "newer" way of looking at life.

He said: "At the end of the day, it's like your family matters and your two or three friends that you have matter. Everybody else can go f*** themselves. And you don't have to put all this pressure on yourself.

"This is sort of newer for me. But I think it kind of shows if you see me now... it's a little different because I went through something pretty tough.

"I just think who cares what people you don't even know think? Like who the f*** cares. You don't know them."