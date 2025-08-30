Peter Andre has addressed long-standing questions about his “saintly” public image.

The 52-year-old singer – who rose to fame with the 1995 hit Mysterious Girl – has been locked in a high-profile feud with his ex-wife Katie Price, 47, since their marriage broke down in 2009, and the row has been reignited following the launch of their daughter Princess’ new reality show, which has seen old footage of the couple’s joint ITV programme shared across social media platforms.

In one clip filmed during the pair’s time in the United States, Peter is seen shouting at Katie in a tirade of insults.

He said: “You’re a f****** idiot, I hope you learn a lesson and come down a peg or two because you’re too far up your own a***.

“You’re too up your own a***, you’re a f****** arrogant b****, I’m not having her talk to me like that in front of anyone. F****** idiot, stupid arrogant little f****** cow.”

The footage has prompted fresh scrutiny of Peter’s public persona, with commentators accusing him of being “manipulative” and “narcissistic”.

Now, in a new interview with The Telegraph, Peter denied being without flaws, without directly mentioning his ex.

He said: “Well, look, nobody’s perfect. No-one’s perfect in this world. Everyone makes mistakes. But you get the measure of me by meeting me.”

He added: “You’ll either think I’m too talkative and annoying, or you’ll think, ‘he’s alright, he’s harmless’. But over a period of time you build a picture of someone, it’s about consistency.”

Further footage has also drawn criticism, including a scene in which Peter appears to make a joke at the expense of Katie’s son Harvey, now 22, who was born during her brief relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke, 52.

Harvey lives with septo-optic dysplasia and Prader–Willi syndrome.

In the clip, Peter compares him to Andy, the wheelchair-using character played by Matt Lucas in Little Britain, and encourages him to repeat the catchphrase “I want that one.”

Another segment shows Peter telling his then-young son Junior, now 20, not to kiss boys.

He is heard saying: “If you are a girl, that means you can’t kiss girls.”

Junior replies: “You have to kiss boys,” to which Peter responded: “Yes, and we don’t want you to do that.”

Away from the controversy, Peter’s wife Emily Andre, 34, has been sharing family photographs from their holiday in Cyprus.

The couple, who married in 2015, have three children together – Millie, 11, Theo, eight, and Arabella, one. In a recent post, Emily wrote: “Missing Cyprus already little throw back from a lovely sunset and family time spent together making memories. Can we acknowledge how tall Millie is getting!! And baby Belle is suddenly walking so much, it’s too cute!”

Peter’s eldest children Junior and Princess, 18, who he had with Katie, were not present on the trip.

Earlier this month, Peter issued a public statement after Katie claimed on her podcast that Junior and Princess divide their time equally between their parents.

He said: “In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.”

Katie addressed the matter in the latest episode of her own podcast, saying she “refuses to be gaslit.”