Peter Andre has blasted Katie Price and claimed their children lived with him for "their safety".

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has hit out at his ex-wife following her recent complaints that she was allegedly told she couldn't appear on 18-year-old daughter Princess Andre's new reality show, The Princess Diaries, and was "very upset" the teenager and her 20-year-old brother Junior had signed up with Peter's management team.

And now, the 52-year-old singer - who has Amelia, 11, Theo, nine, and 16-month-old Arabella with second wife Emily - has admitted staying silent on their personal situation has been "frustrating" over the years but he wanted to "set the record straight".

He said in a statement shared to Instagram: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today."

And Peter, who split from Katie in 2009, suggested this isn't his last word on the situation.

He concluded: "Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

A spokesperson for Katie - who has three other children from previous relationships - insisted the former glamour model is "at peace with the situation".

They told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn't feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she's dealing with this the right way and it's now in her lawyers hands. Kate will no longer be gaslight and bullied as she once was.."