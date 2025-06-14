Pierce Brosnan thinks marriage is just "solving one problem" after another.

Pierce Brosnan thinks marriage is just 'solving one problem' after another

The 72-year-old actor has been married to Keely Shaye Smith, 61, since 2001, and insisted that they are "blessed to have each other" and "hard work" is the key to their success.

He told FoxNewsDigital: "Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life.

"And we've created a good life for ourselves of hard work and perseverance of life.

"You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are. But, ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

The pair exchanged vows in his native Ireland in August 2001, after they met at a party in 1994 following the death of Pierce’s first wife Cassandra Harris in 1991, who died of ovarian cancer just weeks after her 43rd birthday.

Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris, 52, and Charlotte - who died from the same disease as her mother in 2013 - after their father Dermot Harris passed away in 1986, and the 007 star went on to have Paris, 28, as well as 24-year-old Dylan with Keely.

When it comes to the longevity of his marriage to Keely, the Mamma Mia star! explained that his wife had "given him the wings to fly" and focus on his movie career while she stays at home.

He said: "She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies. But we're here, and Hawaii is her home and our home."

As Pierce's son Paris begins to follow in his footsteps, The Unholy Trinity actor advised his son to always "know his lines" when he arrives on set.

He said: "Paris is now working as an actor. He's doing his first feature. Know your line, be prepared. No one's gonna direct you. You direct yourself!"

