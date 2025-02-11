Vince Neil's jet has crashed with a parked plane, leaving one person dead.

Jet belonging to Vince Neil collided with a parked plane

The jet belonging to the Motley Crue singer - who was not on board at the time - was trying to land at Scottsale Airport on Monday (10.02.25) afternoon when the tragic accident occurred.

In a statement, Neil's lawyer said: "At 2:39pm local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport.

"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

"More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

According to reports, the pilot was killed, while the co-pilot and two passengers - Neil's girlfriend Rain Andreani and her friend - have been hospitalised with "not life threatening" injuries.

Motley Crue shared a statement on social media - which has since been deleted but was seen by Sky News - which read: "While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries."

The band added: "Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon."

Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio has added that four people were injured in total.

Speaking in a press conference, airport spokesperson Kelli Kuester said one of the jet's two sets of main landing gear failed during landing, which led to the accident.

She added that the plane struck by Neil's jet - which had travelled from Austin, Texas - was "parked on private property" next to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the incident is under investigation.