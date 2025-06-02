Pixie Lott is pregnant with her second child.

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her second child

The 34-year-old pop star has been married to model Oliver Cheshire, 36, since and already has 20-month-old Albert with him, but revealed during her set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London on Sunday (01.06.25) that she is expecting again.

She told the crowds: "I'm having another baby!"

The 'Mama Do' hitmaker then took to her social media to confirm the news to her almost-750,000 followers.

As she exposed her bump, she sang along to another one of her songs which contained the lyrics: "I'm over caring what the weirdos think of me, leave it all behind, it's a projection of their insecurities, I just cut the ties, I'm a mother, of another."

Following the birth of her first child, Pixie noted that having a family was something that she and her husband had "always wanted" and thought it all just "made sense" once they tied the knot.

Pixie told Vogue: "Oliver and I are both big family people, so we’ve always wanted to have our own. Once we’d had the wedding, it just made sense. I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out. We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having. We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited."

At the time, Pixie also revealed she has no plans to give up her career for motherhood and hopes to be able to balance singing with raising her child.

She said: "I am releasing new music soon, and I have been thinking about balancing this new life with my career, which has been a priority for so long. I know I’m very lucky with family and particularly my mum and dad, they’ll be very hands-on. Ideally I’d love to bring the little bubba with me everywhere I go, and keep working and keep having adventures. When I see someone like Rihanna continuing to perform while pregnant, I find it really inspiring. There are some amazing women out there doing it – it’s definitely possible. Of course, I haven’t entered the newborn stage – they call it the fourth trimester – when you don’t get much sleep. I’m very aware I might feel differently then."