Kim Kardashian "wasn’t planning on being a momager" for another decade.

Kim Kardashian is managing her daughter's career

The 44-year-old star is currently managing the career of her 11-year-old daughter North - but Kim is adopting a different approach to her own mom, Kris Jenner.

The brunette beauty - who also has Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West - said on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians': "I really wasn’t planning on being a momager for, like, another ten years."

Kim then joked about Kris' approach to business.

The reality star - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - quipped: "But, guess what? This momager is not taking ten percent."

Kris, 69, have overseen the careers of her children and famously takes ten percent of their earnings.

Meanwhile, Kim recently confessed that she feels "really conflicted" about her daughter's burgeoning career.

The SKIMS co-founder also admitted to being caught off-guard by North's sudden rise.

She said on 'The Kardashians': "I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my bingo card for this year."

In 2024, North starred as Young Simba in a production of 'The Lion King', while she also featured on Kanye's 'Talking / Once Again'.

And managing North's career has proven to be more time-consuming than Kim imagined.

She shared: "If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me."

Kim also admitted that she's struggled to find a healthy balance in recent months.

She shared: "I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon.

"I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."