No plans for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to reconcile

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “absolutely not getting back together at this point in time”.

Although the former couple have grown closer since Megan, 38, gave birth to their daughter in March and she is “grateful” to MGK, 35, for his support, she has no plans to rekindle their romance in the near future.

A source added to Us Weekly that MGK has been “coming and going” and staying over a few nights a week to help out but there are no plans for the pair to live together.

The insider added: “Megan thinks MGK has stepped up and is being a good dad but doesn’t think they have a future together romantically. Megan is in heaven with her baby girl and is really focused on being a mom right now.”

Megan also shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has daughter Casie, 15, with former partner Emma Cannon.

The pair split in November shortly after Megan announced her pregnancy and MGK was said to be spending time working on himself.

A source told Us Weekly: "He has been focusing on mental health and getting back in shape. He’s heartbroken but trying to move forward.

"MGK would like to reconcile, but Megan is firm in her decision to move on. She does not see a future with him anymore. She doesn’t want to put herself in the same position again with him anymore. She wants to break the cycle."