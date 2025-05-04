Holly Madison says her sex life with Hugh Hefner was "a lot more normal" than people might assume.

Holly Madison says her sex life with Hugh Hefner was 'a lot more normal' than people might assume

The 44-year-old star was in a relationship with the late magazine owner and lived i his famed home from 2001 until 2009 but explained that while she "hated" having to get intimate with him in front of others, it wasn't such a "horror story" when they were alone together.

Speaking on the ' In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele' podcast, she said: "Well, it's a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room. Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it.

"But if it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think.

"I think everybody has this real horror story of how gross an old man's body must be."

The former 'Girls Next Door' star added that she would face trolling on a daily basis that would make fun of Hugh's " old and nasty" privates, but she insisted that wasn't how she saw it in real life.

She said: "I feel like there was a time when I couldn't post anything without some dumba*** in the comments like, 'Oh, old balls,' or something like that and look, maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing. All cats are grey in the dark."

When Holly broke up with Hugh, she recalled getting to leave the Playboy Masion and found a folder next to her bed which contained a will that claimed she was to receive millions when Hugh eventually passed away but wondered if it was all a "lowkey bribe" he had laid out for her.

She said: "This is kind of sad, but when I broke up with him, I was like packing my stuff, and then one day there was like ... I don't know why I'm laughing ... There was a folder set out on my side of the bed because he knows I'm going to look at it. "Everybody knew I was the biggest snoop in the house, so I looked at it. I had zero control.

"You didn't know who was showing up, who was going to be in the bedroom the next day and I just wanted to be prepared.

"This was very clearly for me to see, my side of the bed, so I look at it and it's his will all printed out, all the details. This is who's getting what and blah, blah, blah. He was leaving me $3 million, but it was kind of sad though, because I'd already broken it off with him and he was trying to get me to stay, so it was kind of like a lowkey bribe but also sad because he can't sit me down and talk to me about it. It was just like, 'Oh, maybe if she sees this...'"