Ne-Yo is dating four women

The 45-year-old singer isn't "legally married" to the women he is dating but describes the quartet as his "wives" and admitted they are having a great time together.

Speaking on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream, he said: "My love life is phenomenal. I’m in a great space. I am currently in a polyamorous relationship. I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on the regular. They’re actually here."

The So Sick hitmaker - who has Madilyn, 14, and Mason, 13, with former fiance Monyetta Shaw, Shaffer Jr., nine, Roman, six, and four-year-old Isabella with ex-wife Crystal Renay, and Braiden, four, and Brixton, two, with Sade Jenea Bagnerise — explained his 2022 divorce prompted him to live his life more honestly.

He said: “I’m 45 years old. At this point in my life, everything I do is about what’s best for me, what’s best for my kids, what’s best for my tribe. That’s it.

"I’mma keep it a buck with you. I was married before this, to one woman. Things didn’t go well. I made my mistakes. We got divorced, a lot of people got hurt in the process, and I told myself at that moment I ain’t lying to nobody about nothing ever again."

Ne-Yo noted one of the women he's now in a relationship was "already around" but he knew she wasn't the only woman he wanted to be with.

He said: "I went, 'Listen, you know I rock with you. I absolutely rock with you. But it ain’t just you. ‘I also rock with her, and her, and her. So what I wanna do is bring this whole thing together. If you with it, let’s rock. If you’re not, that’s cool too. No love lost. You go your way and I go mine.’ That’s the only way it works."

Ne-Yo also revealed he has extra large Alaskan King beds in his home to accommodate his domestic set-up.

He said: "That’s like two California Kings next to each other. You gotta get that mattress made."

The Because of You hitmaker introduced his four partners to fans on Instagram in March, sharing their names, nicknames and photos.

He revealed Cristina is 'Pretty Baby'. Moneii is 'Phoenix Feather', Bri Williams is 'Sexy Lil’ Somethin’' and Arielle Hill is 'Twin Flame'.

He captioned the post: “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID. Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here.(sic)"