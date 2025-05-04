Mika believes celebrity culture is "toxic".

Mika has given his opinion on the impact of celebrity culture

The 'Grace Kelly' singer released his first album 'Life in Cartoon Motion' in 2007 and over the course of 18 years he has seen the problems that being famous can cause in your life.

Mika, 41, accepts that he, like other artists, "play into it in unhealthy ways" but he always relies on his songwriting and music to keep him grounded.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, he said: "Fame culture is toxic, we see it all around us. We all play into it in unhealthy ways, because we know exactly what we’re doing, on social media, with the press, in front of the paparazzi.

"I know there’s a commercial side to what I do, but it’s the craft, the artistic side, that I care about most. That’s what keeps me mentally grounded: the craft is a remedy for the more superficial aspects, it protects you from the gaze of others - especially those who don’t really know you."

Mika insists in his everyday life he does not consider himself to be a star, but when he is performing live he transforms into someone else.

But the response he receives to his music when he performs live still doesn't prevent him from suffering from a lack of confidence when he writes new songs.

He said: "I change. In everyday life it's one thing, I'm 'normal', but when I go on stage I transform completely, as if it were a spiritual rite. And in fact it is.

"There’s a big contrast between my life, my soul and my energy when I’m on stage in front of 50,000 people, and when I come off stage. Alone, at the piano or at my desk, I feel like crap: will I be able to create something new?”

Mika will be co-hosting the David di Donatello Awards with actress Elena Sofia Ricci on May 7 at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, with the ceremony recognising the best Italian films of 2024.

Mika admires 'Orgoglio' star Elena and can't wait to host the awards ceremony which is celebrating its 70th year.

He said: "She has fabulous energy, she is intellectual, but emotionally very accessible. She is touching, she is a strong woman. so many qualities that make it impossible to pigeonhole her. And then she is fabulously diva.

"The idea, in the 70th year, is to celebrate everyone's work, not only the big stars, but also the artisans who make this magic possible."