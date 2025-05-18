Olly Murs has become "so boring" when he's on tour.

Olly Murs has become very health-conscious

The pop star has embraced a health-conscious lifestyle in recent years, and Olly maintains his discipline even when he's on the road.

The singer - who turned 41 on May 14 - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I didn’t even have a bite of my birthday cake.

"I’m so boring on tour - no desserts or alcohol because it affects the way I perform and train. And I want to deliver the best performances.

"When I first started out I tried to go out in every city, then I realised that just doesn’t work."

Olly will be apart from his wife Amelia and Madison, their baby, while he's on tour. But the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker feels "very lucky" to have such a supportive partner.

He said: "She would come, of course, but on tour I wouldn’t be able to spend time with her.

"She’s at home, heavily pregnant and has a 13-month old so it’s been hard on her.

"I know I have the most incredible wife, I feel very lucky."

In April, Olly revealed that he was in the "best shape of [his] life".

The chart-topping star admitted to being like an "excited little puppy" in the early years of his pop career, but Olly is now feeling happier and healthier than ever.

Speaking about his tour preparations, Olly - who released his self-titled debut album back in 2010 - told the BBC: "It's a bit mental really, there's a lot of strain so I'm just building the muscles and figuring out what I'm going to say, what I'm going to do.

"I care so much about how it looks, how the fans will perceive it and what the set's going to be like and I just want it to be great for everyone."

Olly feels he's actually become much calmer and more relaxed in recent years.

He explained: "Over the years you become more experienced, calmer, and you realise you need to relax.

"I do feel like I'm in the best shape of my life at the moment. I really hope when fans see me on this tour they'll be surprised and be like 'wow, Olly is really looking good.'"