Ed Sheeran identifies culturally as Irish - even though he was born and raised in England.

The 34-year-old pop star's dad hails from Ireland and Ed has been heavily influenced by his Irish heritage.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Ed explained: "I class my culture as Irish. I think that's what I grew up with.

"My dad's family is ... he's got seven brothers and sisters. We'd spend all of our holidays in Ireland.

"My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain."

Ed feels very proud of his Irish heritage.

The chart-topping star said: "I don't overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

"And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn't necessarily mean that I have to just be (British), there's loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.

"I don't think there's any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into."

Ed - who was raised in Suffolk, in east England - actually described Ireland as his "second home".

Asked if he gets "a lot of love" in Ireland, the Perfect hitmaker replied: "I'd say it's basically my second home, musically. I'd say Ireland is the place that I am most successful musically."

Meanwhile, Ed previously admitted that fatherhood has given him a "purpose" in life.

The singer - who has daughters Lyra, four, and Jupiter, two, with his wife Cherry Seaborn - confessed that parenthood has transformed his life.

He said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."