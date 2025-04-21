Pope Francis has died aged 88 after weeks of health issues.

The Pontiff battled double pneumonia and bronchitis in recent weeks and it has now been confirmed he passed away on Easter Monday (21.04.25) at his home in the Vatican.

In a statement released by the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell broke the sad news of the Pope's death. He said: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The news has plunged the world's Catholic community into mourning.

The Pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 and a statement from the Vatican confirmed he was in critical condition.

It explained: "The condition of the Holy Father remains critical, but since yesterday evening, he has not experienced any further respiratory crises ...

"The Holy Father remains alert and well-oriented. The complexity of the clinical situation and the necessary time for the pharmacological treatments to show results require that the prognosis remain guarded.

"This morning, in the apartment on the tenth floor, he participated in the Holy Mass, together with those who have been taking care of him during these days of hospitalization."

He remained in hospital but sent an audio message to his followers at the start of March before eventually being discharged on March 23.

He made several very brief appearances to wave to well-wishers and is believed to have been prescribed two months of rest and recovery.

Pope Francis - who was born in Argentina - became head of the Catholic Church in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI stepped down from the role making him the first ever Pope to hail from South America.

He suffered health problems from a young age and had part of a lung removed when he was in his 20s

He also spent time in hospital in 2021 after undergoing an operation to remove part of his colon and in 2023, he was hospitalised again for issues relating to an abdominal hernia.

The process to elect a new Pope is expected to start between 15 and 20 days after Pope Francis' death.