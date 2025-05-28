Chase Chrisley is "extremely grateful" to US President Donald Trump for pardoning his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The 78-year-old President said on Tuesday (27.05.25) that he would pardon the couple after they were convicted in 2022 of bank fraud, tax evasion and obstruction of justice charges.

Chase, 28, told UsWeekly: "I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration.

“I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

Savannah, 27, shared a clip of her phone call with the President on X, and President Trump hopes the pardon can rubber-stamped on Wednesday (28.05.25).

He said: "It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean.

“I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards. Wish them a good life.”

Savannah had been fighting for "two and a half years" for the release of Todd and Julie, and she is "beyond grateful" to President Trump for "restoring" her family.

She shared: “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home.

“This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."

Thanking criminal justice reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson and Todd and Julie's attorney, Alex Little, for their "unwavering" support during the ordeal, the podcaster continued: “I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process.

“Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over.”

Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, are best known for their USA Network reality show, which followed the pair in their job as property tycoons.

They were previously found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding banks by over $36 million in loans. Todd was given a 12-year prison sentence, and Julie was sentenced to seven years.