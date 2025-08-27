Prince Jackson is engaged to marry his girlfriend Molly after eight years together.

Michael Jackson's eldest son, 28, announced the happy news by sharing pictures of the couple on Instagram in a carousel set to his late father's 1987 single I Just Can't Stop Loving You and declared he's excited for the "next chapter" in their lives.

Prince wrote: "8 years down [infinity] to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories.

"We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs."

Prince previously opened up about his relationship with Molly in an interview with People in 2018 admitting they get on well because they "balance each other out".

He told the publication: "In everything there’s an important balance. I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very - I don’t want to say opposite -but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer."

Prince added that his partner encourages him to "see things through a different light", adding: "It helps us stay well-rounded."

The news comes just weeks after Prince's sister Paris, 27, ended her engagement to her musician Justin Long.

The pair got engaged in December after two years of dating but she recently announced they have gone their separate ways.

Paris commented on a post on X from the Daily Mail, which had shared pictures of her in tears as she walked alone, linking her emotion to the anniversary of her father's death.

Paris corrected the report and revealed she had split from her partner, writing: "Those are breakup tears. Y’all are fkn reaching again (sic)."

People magazine later confirmed that Paris and Justin had ended their engagement.

The split news came weeks are Paris revealed she busy planning her wedding and confirmed a date had been set for the big day.

She told Access Hollywood: "The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from LA. I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff."