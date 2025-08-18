Princess Andre learnt lots of life lessons from her life with her older brother Harvey Price.

Princess Andre, whose parents are former couple Peter Andre and Katie Price

The 18-year-old TV personality says living with her 23-year-old half-brother - who her mother Katie Price, 47, had with her former partner, retired Manchester United soccer player Dwight Yorke, 53 - taught her the values of "patience" and "ways of communicating" because of his health challenges.

Harvey is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia, which is a disorder of early brain development, and has the genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome, and Princess always helped her mother Katie with Harvey's care.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Princess explained: "You learn patience. Ways of communicating. How to deal with his outbursts. How to calm him down."

Even though caring for Harvey can be challenging at times, Princess describes her brother as the "funniest person I know" and someone who can always brighten his family's day.

Princess said: "As much as he is hard work, he is the funniest person I know.

"He loves trains. He loves frogs. He loves rainbows. And food."

As well as Harvey, Princess has six other siblings.

The model has another elder brother Junior, 20, who is the child of her parents Katie and her ex-husband Peter Andre, 52.

Princess also has a younger half-brother named Jett, 12, and a half-sister called Bunny, 11, from Katie's third marriage to 38-year-old Kieran Hayler.

Princess also has two younger half-sisters, Amelia, 11, and 16-month-old Arabella, as well as younger half-brother Theo, nine, who Peter has with his 36-year-old doctor wife Emily MacDonagh.

Katie and Peter met on the UK jungle survival reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

They got married in September 2005 at Highclere Castle, Hampshire, South East England.

The couple split in 2009, with their divorce being finalised in October that year.

Taking to Instagram on August 14, Peter revealed a court order granted him sole custody of him and Katie's children back in 2019.

And Princess divides her time living with the Mysterious Girl hitmaker and model Katie, depending on how she is feeling.

She explained: "Dad’s house is a lot quieter, a lot more peaceful, a lot more organised. Whereas my mum’s house is much more, just do what you want.

"I love being in the middle. I love the two different houses, because if I fancy a bit more chaotic and busy, I’ll go to Mum’s, and if I fancy more relaxed, I’ll go to Dad’s.

"This is going to come across really bad, isn’t it? Like, it’s talking about how Mum’s a mess and Dad is stable, d’you know what I mean?

"Right now, Mum is completely different to how she was four years ago.

"If we’re talking about the past, yes, my dad was more stable and Mum is naturally more crazy than my dad.

“If you saw her now, she’s way different."