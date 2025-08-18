Princess Andre is afraid of driving in the dark after being involved in a carjacking as a child.

Princess Andre has flashbacks

The 18-year-old influencer was just 10 years old when she and her brother Junior, now 20, were with their mum Katie Price filming her reality show My Crazy Life in South Africa only to get embroiled in a terrifying incident which saw the former glamour model held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted.

And several years on, Princess still gets "random flashbacks" and feelings of terror at night time.

She told The Guardian newspaper: “Oh yeah, we got hijacked in South Africa when I was 10 and Junior was 12. I was terrified.

"We were filming for a show with mum and her best friend.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve experienced in my life. You don’t think of anything else apart from trying to survive it. The police said it was a miracle that we all survived.

“I get scared of the dark and driving at night-time, ’cos that’s when it happened. I get random flashbacks. If I’m driving at night, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, just get me home.’ I don’t even look behind me.”

Princess and Junior's dad, Peter Andre, recently revealed a court order granted him sole custody of him and Katie's children back in 2019, but these days the teenager divides her team between both her parents' homes depending on the vibe she is seeking.

She explained: “Dad’s house is a lot quieter, a lot more peaceful, a lot more organised. Whereas my mum’s house is much more just do what you want.

“I love being in the middle. I love the two different houses, because if I fancy a bit more chaotic and busy I’ll go to Mum’s and if I fancy more relaxed I’ll go to Dad’s.

“This is going to come across really bad, isn’t it? Like, it’s talking about how Mum’s a mess and Dad is stable, d’you know what I mean? Right now, Mum is completely different to how she was four years ago. If we’re talking about the past, yes, my dad was more stable and Mum is naturally more crazy than my dad.

“If you saw her now, she’s way different."

Katie has spoken of her upset not to appear in her daughter's new reality show, The Princess Diaries, but Princess insisted there was "no decision" to keep her out of it.

She said: “There’s been a lot of articles about ‘Princess doesn’t want her mum in the show.

“There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more.

“It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it."

And Princess admitted it would be "quite strange" for her parents to be together on camera.

She said: “They don’t like each other.

“It would be quite strange for my mum and dad to be in it at the same time, just because that’s never been the case in my life since they split up.’’