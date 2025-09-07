Priscilla Presley is alleged to have described in unpublished memoir pages the moment she authorised doctors to remove her daughter Lisa Marie Presley from life support.

The 80-year-old is said to have detailed the alleged event in two pages reported to be part of her forthcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

The pages were filed as exhibits in an amended complaint lodged in Los Angeles by Priscilla’s former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, according to Page Six.

In the alleged excerpts, Priscilla is said to recall being at a San Fernando Valley hospital following Lisa Marie’s admission in 2023 with a small bowel obstruction linked to an earlier bariatric surgery, after she was rushed in for treatment in January that year ahead of her death aged 54.

Priscilla apparently wrote: “The next thing I remember is the doctor talking to me. He asked me what I wanted him to do.

“They had restarted Lisa’s heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating.”

Priscilla allegedly then said she asked the medical team: “What kind of life will she have if we keep her on that machine?”

She is said to have written the doctor “looked at me with compassion and shook his head” as he said: “No quality of life at all”.

The alleged account continued: “I thought about my girl, my wild, rebellious, passionate girl, lying in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.

“‘Take her off the machine, Doctor,’ I said in a voice barely above a whisper.

“It was unbearable. I began to sob. I don’t remember falling. After that, everything went dark… I don’t want to remember.”

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko claim in their ongoing $50 million fraud and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Priscilla that she acted prematurely for financial reasons, in violation of Lisa Marie’s advanced healthcare directive.

Priscilla’s lawyers Wayne Harman and Marty Singer previously dismissed the claims as “shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless”.

In a new statement to Rolling Stone, they added: “Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada.

“Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality.”

They accused Brigitte of pursuing “a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms Presley’s finances for her own benefit”.

Priscilla filed a countersuit in the case in 2024.

Her rivals’ attorney Jordan Matthews responded: “To date, Ms Presley has presented zero evidence in support of her salacious claims, and we intend to hold her accountable for her reckless behavior.”

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on 12 January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was mother to four children and pre-deceased by her son Benjamin Keough, who took his life in 2020 aged 27.