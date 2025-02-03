Priyanka Chopra says she had to 'kiss a lot of frogs' before she met Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra had to "kiss a lot of frogs" before she met Nick Jonas.

The 42-year-old actress has been married to former Disney Channel star Nick, 32, since 2018 and has three-year-old Malti Marie with him but admitted that she would never have committed to him had he not been the "right" one for her.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I wouldn’t have married [Nick] if he didn’t tick all the right boxes.

"You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection … You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince."

Prior to meeting Priyanka, Nick had a high-profile romance with Miley Cyrus when she was enduring her teenage fame in the title role of 'Hannah Montana', and he also dated Selena Gomez when she was appearing on the Disney network as well.

But the 'Love Again' star previously admitted that she didn't care about Nick's past because she was able to see a "future" with him.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: "I don’t give a f*** who he’s dated.

"We are talking about the future... I always say this - I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters."

But Priyanka also admitted that she was hesitant to commit to Nick at the time because she needed to know why she had been unlucky-in-love until then.

She said: "I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'

"And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker.

"Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up...

"I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. [But] my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."