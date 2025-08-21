Nick Jonas has a strict no-TV-in-bed policy.

Nick Jonas doesn't like do any other activity in bed than sleeping

The Jonas Brothers star, 32, has admitted that if his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, is ever lounging under the covers catching up on her favourite shows, he’ll perch in a nearby chair because he cannot stand getting "warm" in bed.

Appearing on the TikTok show Are You Okay?, he was asked what his "beige flag is", to which he replied: “I think beds are for sleeping only.

“I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.”

Asked why, he said: “I run hot. It’s a whole thing.”

But if Priyanka is already in bed watching TV, he noted: “I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed."

When it comes to love-making, Priyanka recently revealed she has "mandatory snuggles" with her spouse every Sunday morning, and they ensure they get intimate at least once a week.

She told PEOPLE: "Sunday morning snuggles in bed. They have to happen. It's mandatory."

The Love Again star - who has three-year-old daughter Malti Marie with Nick - was then asked what brings her "peace" in life and admitted that just staying at home with her loved ones is the "biggest luxury" she has.

She said: "Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere."

But Priyanka also admitted that she also enjoys indulging herself in reality television when she is meant to be reading scripts for work.

She said: "That one hour you might get when it's quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island's new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts.”

And when it comes to having guests over to watch a movie, Priyanka likes to "scavenge the fridge" herself while she has the chance.

She said: "I do scavenge the fridge at night. I am that person … a big snacker

"I want to make sure I get the snack scavenging in while everyone's distracted with the movie because you can't do it after. If you do it after, there's too much attention on you: ‘What are you eating?’ And then everybody wants to eat and it becomes a meal and then I'm heating up food. You've got to sneak out during a really important part of the movie. So that's what I do.”