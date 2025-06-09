Queen Latifah has hailed Sly Stone as a "genius".

Sly Stone was the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone

The 55-year-old star has taken to social media to heap praise on the funk legend, who "passed away peacefully" following a lengthy battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Alongside a throwback video of Stone performing on stage, she wrote on X: "RIP to Sly Stone. Innovator, funk aficionado, and frontman of Sly and The Family Stone

"If you want to learn about the musically profound and complex life of Sly Stone, Questlove recently released his documentary on Hulu and Disney Plus. Worth a watch to honor the genius behind Sly and the Family Stone and funk as we know it. (sic)"

Public Enemy star Chuck D has also paid tribute to Stone.

The 64-year-old rapper noted that Questlove, of the hip-hop band Roots, has helped to introduce a new generation of fans to Stone's music.

He wrote on X: "Rest In Beats SLY Stone ..and we should THANK ⁦@questlove⁩ of ⁦@theroots⁩ for keeping his FIRE blazing in this Century. 2 documentaries and book . GET EM (sic)"

Stone was best-known as the frontman for Sly and the Family Stone, and he is widely seen as one of the most influential figures in the history of funk music.

His death was announced by his family, who also paid a glowing tribute to the late musician.

They said in a statement: "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family.

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.

"Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music.

"His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024."