Queen 'are launching their own wine'

The Bohemian Rhapsody rock icons are following in the footsteps of the likes of Kylie Minogue and Take That's Gary Barlow by releasing their own celebrity vino.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Queen are joining the wine game.

"Booze has proved to be a very lucrative market and they’re throwing their hats into the ring.

“It’s all very early days but the plan is to get the trademark approved and then get moving on production.”

Queen members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor - who founded the band with John Deacon and late frontman Freddie Mercury - are said to be trademarking the group's legendary logo for a range of goods, including wine.

It's not the first time the We Will Rock You hitmakers have tried their hand at booze.

Back in 2014, the band released their own vodka brand in memory of late singer Freddie, who died aged 45 in November 1991.

The Killer Queen vodka - which was 40 percent ABV - was released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1974 song of the same name.

At the time, guitarist Brian explained: "Freddie loved vodka and used to carry a dry ice cooler full of vodka with him on tour.

"Killer Queen vodka is the perfect tribute to Freddie and using Killer Queen as the brand name was the perfect choice for us. We know Freddie would have approved.”

Reports of the Queen wine comes after Freddie's alleged secret daughter has claimed he would have been "appalled" by the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which starred Rami Malek.

The woman - whose existence was only revealed publicly earlier this year by biographer Lesley-Ann Jones - is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "Freddie would have been appalled by the movie. It would have made his hair stand on end. This film presents a version of him so far removed from the truth."

The unnamed woman has even claimed that Freddie – who died aged 45 from AIDs complications – would have blocked the movie about Queen unless he was able to have some creative input.

The lovechild – who claims to be a product of an affair between Freddie and a close friend's partner in 1976 – has even suggested that she only came forward to correct "a movie that is full of fabrication".

The alleged 'secret daughter' also hit out at "the Queen machine" for exploiting the music legend following his passing.

Freddie's close friend Mary Austin suggested earlier last month that it would be "astonishing" if the star had fathered a secret daughter without her knowing.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Freddie had a glorious openness, and I cannot imagine he would have wanted to, or been able to, keep such a joyful event a secret, either from me or other people closest to him...

"The truth is that I am simply not the guardian of such a secret. I’ve never known of any child, or of any diaries. If Freddie had indeed had a child without me knowing anything about it, that would be astonishing to me."