Rachel Shenton has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Overton.

The Oscar-winning couple - who scooped the award for Best Live Action Short Film for their movie 'The Silent Child' at the 2018 Academy Awards - welcomed a son named Orson Wilde Overton on April 9 but Rachel revealed their little boy "earlier than expected" so they had an extended stay in hospital.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel, 37, wrote: "On the 09.04.2025 my dream came true ….Welcome to the world Orson Wilde Overton ... Our hearts are yours.

"The biggest thank you to the brilliant midwives and doctors at Royal Stoke maternity Unit.

"Orson came along earlier than expected … so we needed to stay in hospital for a while and we couldn’t have wished for better care and support."

Rachel - who starred in UK soap opera 'Hollyoaks' - previously admitted she was thrilled to have won an Oscar for 'The Silent Child'.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It was a very surreal evening. On the night itself, you don't have a great deal of time to think about things too much or feel flat or anything like that.

"You're there to promote the film and there are lots of necessary engagements you have to do so you don't really stop".

The British sign-language short film tells the story of Libby, played by Maisie Rose Sly, a profoundly deaf four-year-old girl, who lives a silent life until a social worker, played by Shenton, teaches her how to communicate through sign language.

The actress added that throughout the evening at the Oscars she was mainly focused on making sure her co-star Maisie was enjoying herself, although the young actress was "completely unfazed by the whole thing".

She said: "We had our six-year-old actress (Sly) with us who's profoundly deaf so our main focus was making sure she was ok. "But as six-year-olds tend to be she was just completely unfazed by the whole thing and was far cooler about everything than we were! I guess that's the great thing about being that age, you can just enjoy it without the worry."