Rachel Zegler met a "lovely man" when learning to scuba dive.

Rachel Zegler met a 'lovely man' when learning to scuba dive for Snow White

The 23-year-old actress takes on the titular role of 'Snow White' in the live-action remake of Disney's classic musical animation and had to hone the new skill for "one second of footage" but recalled having a "pretty cool and magical" day on the water.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I did spend about two weeks learning how to scuba dive for that one second of footage where I fall into the water. I met this lovely man named Pete who is ex-Navy who essentially taught me how to scuba dive, and I was attached to him at like 40 meters down under the water, learning how to regulate, learning how to breathe, and it was honestly such a life-changing… I’ve never done something like that before, so that was pretty cool and magical."

The 'West Side Story' was then asked who the "fairest of them all" is in her own life - in a nod to the famous line associated with the Magic Mirror in the fairlytale - and admitted that it was none other than her own mother Gina, whom she hailed as the "most beautiful person" ever.

She said: "My mom's the most beautiful person in the world, the most beautiful woman in the world, most beautiful heart — she's the best."

Rachel also admitted that there was "nothing like" the experience of singing in full costume on set as she recreated famous classics such as 'Whistle While You Work' for the film.

She said: "There's nothing more fun than getting to sing as a Disney princess in the costume surrounded by all of these super talented people who are firing on all cylinders."