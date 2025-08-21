Lil Nas X has reportedly been arrested for the alleged assault of a police officer.

The 26-year-old rap star was reportedly arrested after police officers responded to calls that the musician was naked in the street of Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday (21.08.25).

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to People that a man was reported to be "nude in the street" on Ventura Boulevard just before 6am.

The spokesperson added that the suspect was subsequently "booked for battery on a [peace officer]". The suspect was taken to hospital in order to receive treatment. He will then be charged and put through the booking process.

The Los Angeles Police Department has refused to confirm the identity of the suspect so far. However, TMZ has reported that the suspect is Little Nas X, and the outlet has even published photos of the music star walking down Ventura Boulevard wearing only underwear and boots. TMZ noted that the photos of the chart-topping star were taken at around 4am.

Meanwhile, Nas claimed earlier this year that fame has made him more spiritual.

The rapper also admitted that his outlook on the world has changed in recent times.

He told Paper magazine: "Becoming famous got me more in touch with spirituality.

"It usually works the opposite way around for other people, but it made me feel closer to everything around me and the synchronicities of life.

"There were all these things that I thought were “magical hoo ha” for my entire life as a very sceptical young man growing up, but then I was like, Okay, this makes sense. I get this.

"But in addition to that, after finding that spiritual side, I've kind of made a 180 in terms of thinking I need to heal the world all the time and towards coming back to myself. You have to have that balance, like, Okay, I need to focus on me right now. I need to do my s***.

"I'm obviously unwell, even though I don't want to admit it. And the only way I can go back out there is if I can work with myself first. Now I’m tiptoeing back to the world again."