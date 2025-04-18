Raven-Symoné tries to be "very honest" with her fans when they meet her.

The 39-year-old actress shot to global fame with the title role in the supernatural sitcom 'That's So Raven' on Disney Channel in the early 2000s, and is more than happy to speak to those who have "supported" her over the years, but still sets her own boundaries when they spot her out and about.

Speaking on her 'Tea Time' podcast alongside her wife Miranda Maday, she explained: "The people that are in my face, they don't speak [like those on the Internet].

"There's a type of decorum that my energy allows and repels the things that I don't need.

"I love the people who have supported me all of these years, the more I'm honest with them, the more they like it.

"If someone comes up to me and I have three bites of burger in my mouth and they're like 'Can I take a picture?', I'll look at the mom or the child and I'll be like 'I'll come to you after, just give me a chance to eat.'

"I'm very honest with it. I'm also honest when I'm like 'I don't look good today, boo-boo', but I will do everything to make sure that their experience of me works."

The 'Cheetah Girls' star added that she has to remember how important "first impressions" are with those who see her in public and it doesn't really matter what sort of day she is having, but has noticed that her fans seem to have realised she is "just like a homie" to them in recent years.

She said, "If I'm having a bad day or not, that's their first time seeing me. Their first impression is really important but I also have to honour myself and have some self-awareness.

"As I got older, seeing it and seeing the more that I spoke my truth on 'The View' and with my wife and on the internet, people kind of started to understand that I'm kind of just like a homie. You can come up to me, we're cool."