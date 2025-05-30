Ray Winstone wants to move to Italy full-time.

Ray Winstone wants to move to Italy

The 'Sexy Beast' star, 68, has been spending more time in Sicily in recent years and hopes to make the island his permanent home so he can enjoy a life in the sunshine with his wife Elaine, but he's still going "backwards and forwards" to the UK because he wants to spend time with his kids and his grandchildren as they are growing up.

Ray told the Daily Star: "I’m backwards and forwards from here to Sicily. My family is here in England; my kids are here.

"But when we get a chance me and Elaine have a little scoot. I’m 68 now, I want to rest in the sun … I’m getting old ain’t I."

Ray hasn't given up acting work entirely and has several projects coming up because he needs to "pay the rent".

He added: "Sometimes you have to do a job to pay the rent. But I’ve read three really good ones [scripts] lately and if they come off I’ll be very happy.

You know when you read them, it’s not a question of turning them down, it’s thank you, I’m not interested.

"But then there’s other times when you read something you’re not quite sure about but you need to pay the rent, so you will go and do that, you have to do that.

"It’s part and parcel of it; the taxman needs to be paid. B******! But there you go."

One of Ray's upcoming projects is a TV series set in London in the 1970s which he's working on with the team behind hit movie 'The Departed'.

In an interview with iFL TV, he spilled: “I’m working on something with an old mate of mine; we worked together years ago on 'The Departed'. "

We’ve put together a series about London from the ‘70s, all the way through up to today."

Before Ray starts filming that he is reprising his role as Bobby Glass in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix crime drama 'The Gentlemen', which also stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

Production on the follow-up series has begun and Ray is looking forward to getting stuck into his scenes after enjoying a break from acting.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting back into the graft. Bobby Glass is back. I’m still in the prison, still nicked, but that’s the best place for him.

“It’s nice because I can come in and out and that way my daughter runs the business. It’s a good dynamic.

"I’ve got three scripts. I think we’re moving into the legalisation of cannabis and all that stuff.

"To be honest, I haven’t seen the rest of the script so I don’t know where the journey goes. In a way, it’s a good thing. I don’t mind that with this, because some of it is all over the place.

"And then Guy edits it and puts it all together and it becomes a story. It kind of worked that way last time."