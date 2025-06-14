Real Housewives boss Lauren Miller has died in childbirth.

The television executive worked across several iterations of the hit Bravo franchise throughout her career, but production company Shed Media announced that she had passed away just minutes after giving birth to a son earlier this week.

In a statement posted to Instagram, they said: "It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy. Lauren leaves behind her husband, Kevin, three-year-old daughter, Emma, and newborn son, Jackson.

A GoFundMe page has been started up in Lauren's memory, which has so far raised $131,000.

The company went on to ask fans to consider donating to Lauren's widower as he adjusts into his "unexpected role" as a single parent just to make sure that her children are taken care of.

The statement added: "Please consider donating to help Kevin take on this unexpected role as sole provider of the family. Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her."

Kevin also left an emotional statement in the comments, where he asked fans to "pray" for his family.

He wrote: "Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of every day..

"Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless.

During her career, Lauren had worked on both The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and several stars from the franchise paid tribute.

RHOC star Tamra Judge wrote: "Prayers for her family friends. This is absolutely heartbreaking", whilst RHOSLC's Heather Gay simply left a broken-hearted emoji and RHONY star Sai de Silva posted string of crying emojis.