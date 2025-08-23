Brittany Cartwright is dating someone new.

Brittany Cartwright has a new man in her life

The 36-year-old reality TV star - who split from Jax Taylor, her husband, last year - has found a "really amazing" new man, according to Kristen Doute.

Speaking about her showbiz pal's new romance, Kristen told People: "She has someone in her life that's really amazing that I am head over heels for.

"She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband [Jax Taylor], and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling."

Brittany's new man is also a parent, and Kristen is convinced that it helps their burgeoning relationship.

The reality star explained: "He's a dad, so it makes it really easy. A lot easier and understandable."

Despite this, Brittany - who has Cruz, four, with Jax - is trying to take things slow for the time being.

Asked whether she and her new man are serious, Brittany replied: "We'll see."

Meanwhile, Jax recently confessed to having had a "superiority complex" over Brittany.

The TV star admitted that he "never wanted to take any accountability" for his actions because he was older than Brittany.

Speaking on In the Mind of Jax Taylor, he shared: "I didn't seek help when I should have, when she told me to. I didn't wanna hear it.

"And men, I believe ... are very stubborn. And I'm a very stubborn human being — I'm not wrong, she's wrong, you know?

"I never wanted to take any accountability for my actions because like I said, I'm older. I know more than you. You don't know anything.

"I had that mentality because she was a lot younger than me."

Jax also admitted that he struggled to be open and honest with his wife, suggesting that it ultimately undermined their relationship.

The 46-year-old TV star said: "I was afraid to talk to Brittany about a lot of things, not only because of her reactions, but as a man, I felt very vulnerable and weak.

"I just don't like to ask for help."