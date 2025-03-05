Rebecca Black struggled to "cope" during her teenage fame.

The 27-year-old singer became suddenly known around the world in 2011 with her track 'Friday' - which her mother had paid the now-defunct ARK Music Factory $4,000 to write and also film an accompanying music video - and recalled her parents having to step in to "protect" her.

She told The Times: "I was trying to cope in the ways that I knew how.

[My parents] were doing the right thing and protecting me from exactly what was happening.

"I thought I would move to New York and be in theatre. Making 'Friday' was supposed to be the equivalent of going to summer camp."

The 'Salvation' hitmaker refused to have the song taken down and decided to just "live with" it as it went viral in 2011.

She said: "That was definitely not a decision with a ton of thought. I was a girl who learnt from my mom to trust her instincts

"In my 13-year-old brain it felt way less embarrassing to just live with whatever was happening."

Rebecca recently revealed that she ended up in "therapy" after she found fame with her viral single and it has "taken a lot of work " mentally to get to where she is now.

She told E! News!: "It was supposed to be almost like an experiment for me.

"It's crazy to see how things change and perspective changes over the last 14 years. It just felt like there was more shame attached to it to pull it down and act like nothing had ever happened.

"What I've really come to over the years—and this has taken a lot of work and a lot of therapy—is to realise I didn't do anything wrong."