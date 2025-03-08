Rebecca Gayheart has called off her divorce from Eric Dane.

The 53-year-old actress split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric, 52, in 2018 after 14 years of marriage but now, according to documents seen by UsWeekly, she has requested a dismissal of the filing.

According to the outlet, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star - who has daughters Billie, eight, and six-yeasr-old Georgie - had initially requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters as part of the divorce conditions.

But the couple never actually managed to reach a settlement, and even revealed on Instagram that they had taken a family trip to Paris in the summer of 2022.

Rebecca previously noted that she the pair had been "doing their best" with co-parenting even though it wasn't "easy" in any way.

She said: "We're doing our best. It isn't easy. But we are trying and we are committed."

When asked what specifically is difficult about co-parenting, Rebecca simply said: "There are so many things."

And although she had been finding their break-up difficult, the 'Scream 2' star said she could a silver lining, as she was planning to return work in order to show her daughters that they don't need to "depend on a man".

She said: "I think that as a female you need to be able too always take care of of yourself and never depend on a man. I'm going back to work and I think it's partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.

"A lot of little girls watch [movies] and they start fantasising about Prince Charming [saving them]. I think that's a message that's very old fashioned."

