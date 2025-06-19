Rebel Wilson went into "beast mode" in preparation for Bride Hard.

Rebel Wilson stars in the new action-comedy film

The 45-year-old actress has revealed that she embarked on an intense fitness plan in preparation for the new action-comedy film.

Rebel - who previously starred in Bridesmaids and the Pitch Perfect film franchise - told People: "I often put my body on the line for physical comedy."

The actress pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for the new movie. However, Rebel actually enjoyed the challenge of getting herself in tip-top shape for Bride Hard.

She said: "I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

Rebel uses curling irons like nunchucks in the new movie, and she admits to taking inspiration from movie icon Jackie Chan.

She shared: "When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes.

"They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."

Meanwhile, Rebel recently revealed that she was almost "permanently disfigured" while filming Bride Hard.

The Hollywood star - who portrays a secret agent named Sam in the upcoming movie - was smacked in the face by a gun during her final night of filming, leaving her surrounded by a "pool of blood".

Rebel told Access Hollywood: "In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face.

"It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?’

"I was freaking out. They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now."