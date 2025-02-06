Record producer Irv Gotti has died aged 54.

Record producer Irv Gotti has died aged 54

The Murder Inc. Records co-founder's cause of death is not yet known, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed his passing.

Irv - who worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, Ashanti and DMX - suffered a "minor" stroke early last year, and he had battled diabetes-related issues.

Following the tragic news, the music world has paid tribute to Irv, including label Def Jam, where he got his big break.

A statement on the company's Instagram account reads: "Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti.

"His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work."

Kanye West also paid tribute to Irv.

Ye shared the story about the record producer's passing on his Instagram account, and he added a white dove emoji.

In tribute to Irv, 50 Cent posted a picture of himself smoking next to a grave headstone, which had "RIP" on, and he wrote: "I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him [white dove emoji] LOL (sic)"

Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr, the star worked as an A and R at Def Jam, where he was a catalyst in the likes of Jay-Z, Ja Rule and DMX joining the label.

Irv also produced Jay's tune 'Can I Live' from the rapper's 1996 record 'Reasonable Doubt'.

He went on to launch Murder Inc in New York City in 1998, and later in his career he co-produced Vanessa Carlton's 2007 album 'Heroes and Thieves' alongside Rick Rubin and Stephan Jenkins.